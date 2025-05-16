ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Insider Ben Sousa Sells 2,000 Shares

ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) insider Ben Sousa sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.36, for a total value of $274,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 479 shares in the company, valued at $65,795.44. This trade represents a 80.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of ICU Medical stock opened at $140.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.75 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.33. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.91 and a 12 month high of $196.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $599.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.15 million. ICU Medical had a positive return on equity of 5.05% and a negative net margin of 4.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ICUI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price target on ICU Medical from $209.00 to $191.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Raymond James decreased their target price on ICU Medical from $197.00 to $187.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ICU Medical in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of ICU Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ICUI. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in ICU Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 764.3% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 242 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ICU Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in ICU Medical by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 528 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in ICU Medical by 88.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 638 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

