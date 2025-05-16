Zacks Small Cap Issues Positive Outlook for ENSC Earnings

Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Small Cap upped their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ensysce Biosciences in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 14th. Zacks Small Cap analyst B. Sorensen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.75) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($4.50). The consensus estimate for Ensysce Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($8.33) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Ensysce Biosciences’ Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.56) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.13 EPS.

Ensysce Biosciences Stock Down 7.4%

Shares of Ensysce Biosciences stock opened at $2.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.71 and a 200 day moving average of $5.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.09. Ensysce Biosciences has a 52-week low of $1.62 and a 52-week high of $14.67.

Institutional Trading of Ensysce Biosciences

Ensysce Biosciences ( NASDAQ:ENSC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.02) by $1.63. Ensysce Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 292.81% and a negative net margin of 179.26%. The company had revenue of $1.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.65 million.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ensysce Biosciences stock. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned about 3.82% of Ensysce Biosciences at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ensysce Biosciences

Ensysce Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing various prescription drugs for severe pain relief in opioid misuse, abuse, and overdose in the United States. It develops products using Trypsin Activated Abuse Protection (TAAP) platform, an abuse-resistant opioid prodrug technology; and Multi-Pill Abuse Resistance (MPAR) platform, an over-dose protection opioid prodrug technology.

