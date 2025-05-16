Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Insider Sells $488,000.00 in Stock

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) insider Paul Grewal sold 1,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $488,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,443,250. This trade represents a 2.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Paul Grewal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 23rd, Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.12, for a total value of $1,981,200.00.

On Tuesday, February 25th, Paul Grewal sold 10,978 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.93, for a total transaction of $2,326,567.54.

Coinbase Global Stock Down 7.2%

COIN stock opened at $244.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.58 and a twelve month high of $349.75. The company has a market cap of $62.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 3.62.

Institutional Trading of Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 39.34% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The business’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COIN. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Coinbase Global by 297.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 151 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on COIN shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Coinbase Global from $183.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Coinbase Global from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Coinbase Global in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.75.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

