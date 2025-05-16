SG Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,135,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,827,000. National Vision comprises approximately 1.1% of SG Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. SG Capital Management LLC owned about 1.44% of National Vision at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EYE. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of National Vision by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 28,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of National Vision by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 22,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of National Vision by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in National Vision by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 44,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in National Vision by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EYE shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of National Vision from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays raised their target price on National Vision from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on National Vision from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on National Vision from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of National Vision from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Vision currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.57.

NASDAQ:EYE opened at $18.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.96. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.56 and a 52-week high of $19.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.00, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.02.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. National Vision had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 3.52%. The company had revenue of $510.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other National Vision news, SVP Ravi Acharya sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,375. The trade was a 50.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America’s Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

