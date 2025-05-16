SG Capital Management LLC Has $6.43 Million Stock Holdings in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

SG Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Free Report) by 27.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 615,087 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 228,308 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.60% of Sally Beauty worth $6,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 19,181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sally Beauty by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 119.1% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,702 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in Sally Beauty by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 58,569 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Sally Beauty by 89.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,871 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764 shares during the last quarter.

Sally Beauty Stock Down 1.8%

Sally Beauty stock opened at $9.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $925.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.54 and a fifty-two week high of $14.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sally Beauty ( NYSE:SBH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $883.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $901.00 million. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 30.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on SBH. StockNews.com raised shares of Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Sally Beauty in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.70.

Sally Beauty Profile

(Free Report)

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

