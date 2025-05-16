Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Shares Sold by SG Capital Management LLC

SG Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 102,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,957 shares during the quarter. Ambarella accounts for about 0.7% of SG Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. SG Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $7,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in Ambarella by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ambarella by 629.3% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Ambarella in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Ambarella
In other news, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 1,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $87,151.68. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 981,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,996,187.84. This represents a 0.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $26,354.58. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $849,563.82. The trade was a 3.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,328 shares of company stock valued at $513,467. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Research Report on AMBA
Ambarella Stock Up 2.3%
Shares of AMBA opened at $62.62 on Friday. Ambarella, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.86 and a 52-week high of $85.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -16.22 and a beta of 1.99.
Ambarella Company Profile
Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Ambarella
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Symbotic Gets Big Earnings Lift: Is the Stock Investable Again?
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks With Room to Run Despite Tariff Headwinds
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- CRSPR Stock Could Be Ready to Deliver on Its Massive Promise
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.