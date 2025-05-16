Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Shares Sold by SG Capital Management LLC

SG Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 102,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,957 shares during the quarter. Ambarella accounts for about 0.7% of SG Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. SG Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $7,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in Ambarella by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ambarella by 629.3% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Ambarella in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ambarella

In other news, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 1,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $87,151.68. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 981,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,996,187.84. This represents a 0.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $26,354.58. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $849,563.82. The trade was a 3.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,328 shares of company stock valued at $513,467. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ambarella from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Ambarella from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ambarella presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

Ambarella Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of AMBA opened at $62.62 on Friday. Ambarella, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.86 and a 52-week high of $85.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -16.22 and a beta of 1.99.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

