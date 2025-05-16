SGL Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 137 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

SGL Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. SGL Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNK. Pacific Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 879,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,051,000 after purchasing an additional 190,796 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 134.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,271,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $222,177,000 after buying an additional 8,872,450 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,000. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 184.6% during the fourth quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 6,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rovin Capital UT ADV raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 120.4% during the fourth quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 88,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,482,000 after acquiring an additional 48,538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JNK opened at $95.62 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.41 and a fifty-two week high of $97.90. The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.72.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

