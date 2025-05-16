Shapiro Capital Management LLC Has $149.64 Million Stock Position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,356,702 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 862,900 shares during the quarter. Elanco Animal Health makes up 5.1% of Shapiro Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Shapiro Capital Management LLC owned 2.50% of Elanco Animal Health worth $149,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELAN. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 43,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 4,881 shares in the last quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 110,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 264.9% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 323,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,918,000 after purchasing an additional 234,840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ELAN opened at $12.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.45. The stock has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.49. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a one year low of $8.02 and a one year high of $18.80.

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. Elanco Animal Health had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 4.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius purchased 10,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.90 per share, for a total transaction of $109,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 101,459 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,903.10. The trade was a 10.93% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ELAN. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

