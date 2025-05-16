Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Acquired by Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 349,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,227 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial accounts for approximately 1.2% of Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $186,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMP. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $399,000. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $1,286,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,000,000 after buying an additional 5,919 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ameriprise Financial

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 4,636 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.07, for a total value of $2,499,128.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,237 shares in the company, valued at $3,901,249.59. This represents a 39.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

Shares of AMP opened at $519.22 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $478.40 and a 200 day moving average of $520.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $385.74 and a one year high of $582.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.28.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $9.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.08 by $0.42. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 69.35% and a net margin of 19.70%. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.39 earnings per share. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.64 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, April 24th that permits the company to repurchase $4.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th will be given a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 5th. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $507.00 to $542.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $415.00 to $442.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $518.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $510.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $517.13.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Further Reading

