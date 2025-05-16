Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Bought by Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,246 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,555 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned about 0.21% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $65,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MLM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,678,425 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,441,663,000 after buying an additional 506,705 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 534 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 661 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 854 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of NYSE MLM opened at $552.87 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $497.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $528.88. The stock has a market cap of $33.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $441.95 and a 52-week high of $633.23.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 30.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 19.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Martin Marietta Materials

In related news, SVP Michael J. Petro purchased 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $454.37 per share, for a total transaction of $249,903.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,082,514.45. The trade was a 6.52% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Donald A. Mccunniff sold 1,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.00, for a total value of $632,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,425. This represents a 27.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital cut their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $645.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $600.00 to $597.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $561.00 to $576.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $559.00 to $609.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $645.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $599.69.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

