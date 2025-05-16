Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Has $88.13 Million Stock Position in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lessened its stake in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,346,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 107,461 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned about 1.74% of United Bankshares worth $88,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in United Bankshares by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,310,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $537,362,000 after buying an additional 115,681 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in United Bankshares by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,199,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,678,000 after acquiring an additional 29,898 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in United Bankshares by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,774,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,614,000 after purchasing an additional 213,441 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in United Bankshares by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,710,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,233,000 after purchasing an additional 37,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in United Bankshares by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,612,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,538,000 after purchasing an additional 54,089 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at United Bankshares

In related news, Director Sara Dumond purchased 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.01 per share, for a total transaction of $91,026.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,940.54. This trade represents a 105.95% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UBSI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of United Bankshares in a report on Monday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.50 price target on shares of United Bankshares in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of United Bankshares from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, United Bankshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.63.

United Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of UBSI stock opened at $37.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. United Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $30.51 and a one year high of $44.43.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.07). United Bankshares had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $289.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

United Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.02%.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

