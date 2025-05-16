SGL Investment Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

SGL Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 7,644 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LUV. Vista Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $614,000. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 16,503 shares of the airline’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $608,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 75,531 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after buying an additional 9,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $523,000. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LUV shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Argus upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective (down from $33.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.59.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director C. David Cush acquired 5,000 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.03 per share, for a total transaction of $150,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 19,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,900.33. This represents a 35.69% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregg A. Saretsky bought 3,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.29 per share, for a total transaction of $100,154.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,102.49. The trade was a 32.74% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 16,670 shares of company stock valued at $464,944 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock opened at $31.83 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.06. The company has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.21, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.92. Southwest Airlines Co. has a one year low of $23.58 and a one year high of $36.12.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The airline reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.36) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is 84.71%.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Stories

