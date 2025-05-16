SG Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 437,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,704,000. Mueller Industries accounts for about 3.4% of SG Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Mueller Industries by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Mueller Industries by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC increased its position in Mueller Industries by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 8,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 3,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Mueller Industries alerts:

Mueller Industries Price Performance

Shares of MLI opened at $79.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 1.03. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.53 and a fifty-two week high of $96.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.33 and its 200-day moving average is $79.73.

Mueller Industries Dividend Announcement

Mueller Industries ( NYSE:MLI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 16.05%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 18.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mueller Industries news, Director Terry Hermanson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.34, for a total transaction of $743,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100,082 shares in the company, valued at $7,440,095.88. This represents a 9.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Hansen sold 3,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.07, for a total value of $244,359.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 93,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,331,865.98. This trade represents a 3.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,613 shares of company stock worth $2,198,600 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.