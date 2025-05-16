Q2 Earnings Forecast for FATE Issued By Leerink Partnrs

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 14th. Leerink Partnrs analyst D. Graybosch anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.36) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Fate Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.63) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Fate Therapeutics’ Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.43) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.78) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.84) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($1.62) EPS and FY2029 earnings at ($1.21) EPS.

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

FATE has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $10.00 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.14.

Fate Therapeutics Price Performance

FATE stock opened at $1.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.32. Fate Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.66 and a 1-year high of $5.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.52.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,325.43% and a negative return on equity of 45.88%.

Institutional Trading of Fate Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FATE. Tang Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 165.1% during the fourth quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 1,855,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,954 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 1,502.0% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 1,083,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after buying an additional 1,015,483 shares during the last quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM grew its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 250.9% during the 1st quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 1,149,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 822,037 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 4,953.6% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 823,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 806,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestal Point Capital LP increased its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 2,465,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,067,000 after acquiring an additional 780,000 shares during the last quarter. 97.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fate Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. The company's chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-targeted NK and T-cell product candidates include FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, and FT522, to treat lymphoma and autoimmune disorders.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.