Skye Global Management LP Lowers Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Skye Global Management LP lowered its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. TransDigm Group accounts for about 2.8% of Skye Global Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Skye Global Management LP owned 0.19% of TransDigm Group worth $133,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TDG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,997,827 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,851,160,000 after buying an additional 173,642 shares during the period. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $911,000. Chicago Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 51,740 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $65,568,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 89.7% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 3,284 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,554 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,840,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TDG shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,451.00 to $1,645.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,375.00 to $1,540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Northcoast Research upgraded TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,490.20.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,315.93, for a total value of $7,200,768.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $28,355,659.64. The trade was a 20.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,323.02, for a total transaction of $3,969,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,762,872. This trade represents a 45.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 150,485 shares of company stock worth $208,214,992. Corporate insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TDG opened at $1,405.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $78.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.59, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,358.42 and its 200 day moving average is $1,323.54. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $1,176.31 and a 52-week high of $1,488.54.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $9.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.83 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 42.87% and a net margin of 20.76%. TransDigm Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.99 EPS. Equities analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

