Snowden Capital Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 498 shares during the quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $10,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter worth $532,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Eaton by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $327.99 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $231.85 and a fifty-two week high of $379.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $128.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.53, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $286.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $319.82.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 15.25%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th will be given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 5th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.98%.

In related news, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.87, for a total value of $629,364.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,004,014.34. The trade was a 38.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 103,486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.75, for a total value of $33,400,106.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 490,208 shares in the company, valued at $158,214,632. The trade was a 17.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 156,660 shares of company stock worth $49,622,894 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Eaton from $390.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $289.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. StockNews.com cut Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on Eaton in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eaton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $363.22.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

