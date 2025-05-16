Shellback Capital LP Has $44.69 Million Position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Shellback Capital LP increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 160.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 195,274 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after buying an additional 120,274 shares during the quarter. DICK’S Sporting Goods comprises about 3.1% of Shellback Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Shellback Capital LP’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $44,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DKS. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,384,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter worth $2,903,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 7,675 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

DICK'S Sporting Goods Stock Down 14.7%

DKS stock opened at $178.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.44. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.37 and a 1-year high of $254.60.

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 42.00% and a net margin of 8.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.85 EPS. Analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.89 EPS for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the sporting goods retailer to buy up to 18.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

DICK'S Sporting Goods Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th were given a $1.2125 dividend. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th. This represents a $4.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 34.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DKS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective (down from $230.00) on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Argus boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $226.00 to $192.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.44.

About DICK'S Sporting Goods

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

