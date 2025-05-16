Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) is Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s 7th Largest Position

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 1,328.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 219,222 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 203,873 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and Company accounts for about 2.4% of Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $49,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 142 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BDX shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $280.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Bank of America cut Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $192.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $279.00 to $261.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.44.

In related news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $105,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,598,960. This trade represents a 6.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.28, for a total value of $94,497.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,887 shares in the company, valued at $964,107.36. This represents a 8.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,878 shares of company stock worth $636,393. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company stock opened at $172.04 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $163.33 and a 12-month high of $251.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.34.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.07. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 14.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 9th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is 79.39%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical instruments supplier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

