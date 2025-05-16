Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Acquired by Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 439.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,224 shares during the quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Eaton were worth $9,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Eaton by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,217,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,351,506,000 after purchasing an additional 99,291 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,222,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,051,807,000 after purchasing an additional 182,455 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,198,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,714,677,000 after buying an additional 129,071 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,671,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,550,226,000 after buying an additional 192,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,574,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,518,207,000 after buying an additional 368,241 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Melius Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $373.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Eaton from $315.00 to $306.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 4th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Eaton from $382.00 to $326.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $363.22.

Eaton Trading Down 0.3%

NYSE:ETN opened at $327.99 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $231.85 and a 12-month high of $379.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $286.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $319.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.14.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 22.62%. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 12.02 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 5th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.98%.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In related news, insider Craig Arnold sold 103,486 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.75, for a total value of $33,400,106.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 490,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,214,632. This trade represents a 17.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,120 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.87, for a total transaction of $629,364.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,004,014.34. This trade represents a 38.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 156,660 shares of company stock valued at $49,622,894 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.