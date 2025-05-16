840 Shares in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Purchased by Skye Global Management LP

Skye Global Management LP acquired a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 840 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $749,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 41 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 47 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NFLX stock opened at $1,177.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,003.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $942.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $501.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.58. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $587.04 and a 1 year high of $1,187.80.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.74 by $0.87. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.28 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Director Ann Mather sold 1,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,150.00, for a total transaction of $1,561,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradford L. Smith sold 3,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,124.26, for a total transaction of $4,405,974.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,959,227.94. This trade represents a 32.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,868 shares of company stock worth $138,483,256 in the last quarter. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NFLX. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. UBS Group dropped their price target on Netflix from $1,150.00 to $1,140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded Netflix from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Phillip Securities raised Netflix from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $1,150.00 target price on Netflix and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,084.91.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

