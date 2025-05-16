Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Raises Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 1,984.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,144 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 74,395 shares during the quarter. Keysight Technologies makes up about 0.6% of Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $12,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KEYS. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 100.8% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 188.1% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 435 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 793 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 834 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 959 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.33.

Keysight Technologies Trading Up 0.3%

NYSE KEYS opened at $164.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.49 billion, a PE ratio of 47.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.10. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.72 and a 52 week high of $186.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $146.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.34.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 3,632 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $562,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,834,765. The trade was a 3.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

