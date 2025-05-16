Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Invests $18.54 Million in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 44,178 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $18,544,000. Domino’s Pizza makes up approximately 0.9% of Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,581 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 1,687 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 143.1% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 13,105 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,501,000 after purchasing an additional 7,715 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Domino’s Pizza Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $485.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.15. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1-year low of $396.06 and a 1-year high of $538.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $465.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $453.74.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

Domino’s Pizza ( NASDAQ:DPZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.26% and a negative return on equity of 14.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.74 per share. This represents a $6.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DPZ has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $492.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $420.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $498.50.

Get Our Latest Report on DPZ

Insider Buying and Selling at Domino’s Pizza

In other news, EVP Kelly E. Garcia sold 2,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.28, for a total transaction of $917,933.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,486,359.72. This trade represents a 26.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Reddy Sandeep sold 1,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.20, for a total value of $477,326.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,581,499.20. The trade was a 11.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,996 shares of company stock valued at $3,946,461 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

(Free Report)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.