Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Purchases 406,748 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 7,634.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 412,076 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 406,748 shares during the period. Archer-Daniels-Midland comprises 1.0% of Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH owned 0.09% of Archer-Daniels-Midland worth $20,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADM. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 179.4% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Down 1.2%

ADM stock opened at $48.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.40. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $40.98 and a fifty-two week high of $66.08.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 2.10%. The business had revenue of $20.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 21st. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is 72.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.50.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.



