Silver Point Capital L.P. Purchases New Shares in Revelyst, Inc. (NYSE:GEAR)

Silver Point Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Revelyst, Inc. (NYSE:GEAR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 257,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,942,000. Revelyst comprises approximately 0.4% of Silver Point Capital L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Silver Point Capital L.P. owned approximately 0.44% of Revelyst as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Revelyst in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revelyst during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Revelyst during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Revelyst in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Revelyst in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 90.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Revelyst Stock Performance

NYSE GEAR opened at $20.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.56 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Revelyst, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.90 and a 52-week high of $20.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.08.

Revelyst Company Profile

Vista Outdoor Inc is the parent company of renowned brands which design, manufacture and market sporting and outdoor products. The company’s operating segment includes Outdoor Products and Sporting Products. Its brand portfolio includes Remington Ammunition, Bushnell, CamelBak, Bushnell Golf, Foresight Sports, Fiber Energy Products, Bell Helmets, Camp Chef, Giro, QuietKat, Stone Glacier, Federal Ammunition and more.

