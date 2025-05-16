Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $45.00 to $56.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Exelixis traded as high as $45.29 and last traded at $44.04, with a volume of 3658908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.95.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on EXEL. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Exelixis from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.76.

In other Exelixis news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 52,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total transaction of $1,946,479.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 303,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,216,403.80. The trade was a 14.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Dana Aftab sold 1,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $58,812.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 693,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,034,059. This represents a 0.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 129,641 shares of company stock valued at $4,810,161. Company insiders own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 134.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 14,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 8,208 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,046,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 82.1% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,562,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,884,000 after acquiring an additional 704,786 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 36,659 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 7,331 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 505,289 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,826,000 after acquiring an additional 22,225 shares during the period. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.68. The company has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.25.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.03). Exelixis had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 24.04%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

