Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Shares Bought by Man Group plc

Man Group plc increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 170.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 701,117 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 441,560 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned about 0.05% of Keurig Dr Pepper worth $22,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. LRI Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of KDP stock opened at $33.54 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.52. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.12 and a fifty-two week high of $38.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 15.04%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Robert James Gamgort sold 416,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.29, for a total transaction of $14,264,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,237,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,998,993.14. This trade represents a 11.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bevco B.V. Jab sold 83,950,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total value of $2,740,967,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,113,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,378,805,089.35. The trade was a 38.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,863,850 shares of company stock valued at $2,772,203,450 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

(Free Report)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

Read More

