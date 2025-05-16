Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Shares Purchased by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 276,654 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,420 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $8,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KDP. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 15,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC now owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other news, major shareholder Bevco B.V. Jab sold 83,950,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total value of $2,740,967,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,113,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,378,805,089.35. This represents a 38.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Angela A. Stephens sold 7,350 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.17, for a total transaction of $251,149.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 74,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,548,637.79. This trade represents a 8.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 84,863,850 shares of company stock valued at $2,772,203,450. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on KDP. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. HSBC upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Hsbc Global Res raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Up 2.5%

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $33.54 on Friday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.12 and a 1-year high of $38.28. The company has a market capitalization of $45.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

