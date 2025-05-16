Insider Selling: Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) CEO Sells 148,063 Shares of Stock

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) CEO Sumit Singh sold 148,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.67, for a total transaction of $6,021,722.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 705,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,682,598.84. This represents a 17.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Sumit Singh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 13th, Sumit Singh sold 50,743 shares of Chewy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total value of $2,034,286.87.

On Wednesday, April 2nd, Sumit Singh sold 8,552 shares of Chewy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total value of $285,209.20.

Chewy Stock Performance

CHWY opened at $41.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.56, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.69. Chewy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.78 and a fifty-two week high of $41.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.20 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business's revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Argus raised shares of Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Chewy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Chewy in a report on Thursday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Chewy from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Chewy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.47.

Institutional Trading of Chewy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHWY. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 150.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in Chewy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 104.6% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Chewy during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

Further Reading

