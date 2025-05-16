Quantinno Capital Management LP Raises Position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 48,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $7,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Ryder System by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ryder System by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 7,894 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Ryder System by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ryder System by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Ryder System by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 344 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director E Follin Smith sold 1,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.38, for a total value of $179,464.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,802 shares in the company, valued at $5,746,612.76. The trade was a 3.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of R stock opened at $157.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.94. Ryder System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.58 and a 52 week high of $171.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.14.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 17.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. Analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post 13.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryder System Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. Ryder System’s payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on R shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Ryder System from $168.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Ryder System from $174.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.50.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

