Nomura Holdings Inc. Takes $4.73 Million Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 31,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,726,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 89.0% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 156.1% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 672 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.10, for a total transaction of $100,195.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,448.70. This trade represents a 12.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP William N. Springer sold 1,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.66, for a total value of $186,245.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,077,320.28. This represents a 5.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,392 shares of company stock worth $1,392,315. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on EXR shares. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho initiated coverage on Extra Space Storage in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $141.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.69.

Extra Space Storage Price Performance

Extra Space Storage stock opened at $148.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $31.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $143.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.18. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.03 and a 1 year high of $184.87.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.04. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The firm had revenue of $820.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 150.35%.

Extra Space Storage Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

