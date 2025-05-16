CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ:CRWV) Price Target Raised to $76.00

CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ:CRWV – Free Report) had its target price increased by Bank of America from $42.00 to $76.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Melius initiated coverage on CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho started coverage on CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Melius Research upgraded shares of CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.38.

CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock Stock Performance

Shares of CRWV stock opened at $65.77 on Thursday. CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock has a 52 week low of $33.51 and a 52 week high of $72.97.

CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.67).

Insider Transactions at CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock

In related news, CFO Nitin Agrawal sold 12,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $508,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 231,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,272,440. This represents a 5.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jack D. Cogen sold 220,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total value of $10,499,345.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 126,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,003,023.20. The trade was a 63.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 302,940 shares of company stock worth $13,786,546 in the last ninety days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ:CRWV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock Company Profile

CoreWeave, Inc engages in the powers of the creation and delivery of the intelligence that drives innovation. It offers a solution used by organizations of all sizes that require sophisticated AI computing, from the largest of enterprises to small, well-funded start-ups. The company was founded by Michael Intrator, Brian Venturo, and Brannin McBee on September 21, 2017 and is headquartered in Livingston, NJ.

