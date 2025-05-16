Alcoa Corporation (ASX:AAI) Insider Jackson Roberts Buys 5,690 Shares of Stock

Alcoa Corporation (ASX:AAI – Get Free Report) insider Jackson Roberts acquired 5,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$40.94 ($26.24) per share, with a total value of A$232,948.60 ($149,326.03).

Alcoa Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of -29.54 and a beta of 2.43.

Alcoa Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.109 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, May 18th. This is an increase from Alcoa’s previous Interim dividend of $0.11. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is -3.30%.

