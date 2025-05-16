Shellback Capital LP Takes Position in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI)

Shellback Capital LP acquired a new stake in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 531,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $76,510,000. FTAI Aviation accounts for 5.3% of Shellback Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in FTAI Aviation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in FTAI Aviation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 221.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in FTAI Aviation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in FTAI Aviation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

FTAI Aviation Price Performance

FTAI Aviation stock opened at $117.71 on Friday. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 12 month low of $75.06 and a 12 month high of $181.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of -1,176.98 and a beta of 1.64.

FTAI Aviation Dividend Announcement

FTAI Aviation ( NYSE:FTAI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.08). FTAI Aviation had a return on equity of 206.25% and a net margin of 1.59%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 571.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FTAI shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded FTAI Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $168.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. StockNews.com upgraded FTAI Aviation to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FTAI Aviation news, CEO Joseph P. Jr. Adams acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $94.54 per share, with a total value of $283,620.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 341,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,318,688.08. The trade was a 0.89% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stacy Kuperus acquired 1,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $92.90 per share, for a total transaction of $100,982.30. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 88,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,214,496.70. This trade represents a 1.24% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 10,667 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,715 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

Featured Stories

