Shellback Capital LP Takes $6.68 Million Position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Shellback Capital LP bought a new stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,681,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 335.9% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 12,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after buying an additional 9,725 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,046,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,875,000 after buying an additional 227,047 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Jacobs Solutions by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 11,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $355,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Jacobs Solutions by 733.7% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 111,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,940,000 after purchasing an additional 98,401 shares during the period. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on J. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.86.

Jacobs Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE J opened at $128.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.23 and a 1-year high of $156.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $120.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.51.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 4.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 4th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.26%.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

Featured Articles

