Shellback Capital LP Purchases 61,000 Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Shellback Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) by 123.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 110,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,000 shares during the quarter. Boot Barn comprises 1.2% of Shellback Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Shellback Capital LP’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $16,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 1,430.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 201.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 212.1% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on BOOT. Stephens began coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $156.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.46.

Boot Barn Price Performance

Boot Barn stock opened at $154.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.94 and its 200-day moving average is $129.83. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.17 and a fifty-two week high of $176.64.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $453.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.56 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 9.36%. As a group, analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

Boot Barn declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 14th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Boot Barn

(Free Report)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.