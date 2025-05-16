Insider Selling: Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) Senior Officer Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Kieran Colquhoun Holm sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$51.00, for a total transaction of C$204,000.00.

Finning International Stock Performance

FTT opened at C$51.24 on Friday. Finning International Inc. has a 52-week low of C$34.59 and a 52-week high of C$52.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.14. The company has a market cap of C$7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$39.92 and its 200-day moving average price is C$39.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FTT shares. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$51.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Finning International from C$47.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th.

About Finning International

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, Chile, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, hydraulic mining shovels, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skid steer and compact track loaders, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers, as well as mobile and stationary generator sets.

