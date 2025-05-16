NCR Voyix Co. (NYSE:VYX) Director Laura Sen Acquires 22,550 Shares of Stock

NCR Voyix Co. (NYSE:VYX – Get Free Report) Director Laura Sen acquired 22,550 shares of NCR Voyix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.04 per share, with a total value of $248,952.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 52,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,321.12. The trade was a 76.05% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NCR Voyix Stock Up 0.1%

VYX stock opened at $10.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.52. NCR Voyix Co. has a twelve month low of $7.55 and a twelve month high of $15.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $617.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.67 million. NCR Voyix had a net margin of 19.08% and a negative return on equity of 47.67%. NCR Voyix’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that NCR Voyix Co. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VYX. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NCR Voyix by 56.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 60,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 21,698 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in NCR Voyix during the first quarter worth approximately $696,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in NCR Voyix by 130.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 51,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 29,366 shares during the period. Eisler Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in NCR Voyix during the 1st quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in NCR Voyix by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 126,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 23,960 shares during the last quarter. 97.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VYX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on NCR Voyix from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on NCR Voyix from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of NCR Voyix in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NCR Voyix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.60.

About NCR Voyix

NCR Voyix Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail; Restaurants; and Digital Banking. It offers software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution’s consumer and business customers.

