Shellback Capital LP Buys 250,000 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Shellback Capital LP raised its stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 71.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 600,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Shellback Capital LP’s holdings in AES were worth $7,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AES. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in AES by 190.3% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its stake in shares of AES by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 2,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC grew its holdings in shares of AES by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of AES by 601.5% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 4,926 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC boosted its position in AES by 18,047.1% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 6,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 6,136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AES stock opened at $12.40 on Friday. The AES Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.57 and a fifty-two week high of $22.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.01. The company has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.94.

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. AES had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.176 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 1st. AES’s payout ratio is 38.04%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AES shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of AES from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on AES from $108.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on AES from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Bank of America upgraded AES from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut AES from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AES has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

