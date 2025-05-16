Alcoa Corporation (ASX:AAI) Insider Buys A$232,948.60 in Stock

Alcoa Corporation (ASX:AAI – Get Free Report) insider James Hughes bought 5,690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$40.94 ($26.24) per share, with a total value of A$232,948.60 ($149,326.03).

Alcoa Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of -29.54 and a beta of 2.43.

Alcoa Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.109 per share. This is a positive change from Alcoa’s previous Interim dividend of $0.11. This represents a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, May 18th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -3.30%.

