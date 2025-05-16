ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) Insider Sells $241,800.00 in Stock

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) insider Christopher Mutz sold 4,000 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total transaction of $241,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,487,312.65. This represents a 3.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.4%

ANIP opened at $59.53 on Friday. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.50 and a twelve month high of $77.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.74. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -108.24 and a beta of 0.56.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $197.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.75 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1.28% and a positive return on equity of 15.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANIP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANIP. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AYAL Capital Advisors Ltd purchased a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,467,000. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec raised its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 24,275 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $4,352,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 217,176 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,540,000 after acquiring an additional 3,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.

