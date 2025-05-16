Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) Insider David C. Kuo Sells 11,426 Shares of Stock

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) insider David C. Kuo sold 11,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $218,236.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,939,490. This trade represents a 6.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of AAOI stock opened at $18.87 on Friday. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. has a one year low of $6.70 and a one year high of $44.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.09 and its 200 day moving average is $24.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.16 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 38.61% and a negative return on equity of 22.36%. The company had revenue of $99.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. Applied Optoelectronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 145.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AAOI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Applied Optoelectronics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Optoelectronics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAOI. AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 243.9% during the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Applied Optoelectronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 858.2% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Applied Optoelectronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Applied Optoelectronics during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. 61.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells fiber-optic networking products in the United States, Taiwan, and China. It offers optical modules, optical filters, lasers, laser components, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, turn-key equipment, headend, node, distribution equipment, and amplifiers.

