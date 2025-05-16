Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Holdings Cut by RTW Investments LP

RTW Investments LP lowered its holdings in Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Free Report) by 34.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,540,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,459,460 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP owned 0.05% of Immatics worth $46,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Immatics by 166.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Immatics by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immatics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Forefront Analytics LLC increased its stake in shares of Immatics by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 15,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,731 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Immatics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMTX opened at $4.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.90. Immatics has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $13.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $570.07 million, a P/E ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 0.87.

Immatics ( NASDAQ:IMTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.04. Immatics had a negative net margin of 47.94% and a negative return on equity of 15.90%. The business had revenue of $20.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.92 million. Analysts predict that Immatics will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Immatics in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of potential T cell redirecting immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct treatment modalities, such as TCR-engineered autologous or allogeneic adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

