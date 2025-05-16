Sora Investors LLC Acquires New Shares in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Sora Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 428,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,440,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NU during the fourth quarter valued at about $447,762,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of NU by 2,193.7% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,109,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,611,000 after purchasing an additional 17,319,681 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in NU during the 4th quarter worth about $154,209,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of NU by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 224,979,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,330,786,000 after purchasing an additional 14,875,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of NU during the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Get NU alerts:

NU Price Performance

NYSE:NU opened at $13.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $63.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $16.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. NU had a return on equity of 30.99% and a net margin of 17.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

NU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their target price on NU from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of NU from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of NU from $15.50 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NU from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.13.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NU

About NU

(Free Report)

Nu Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital banking services. The company was founded by David Vélez Osorno, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, and Adam Edward Wible on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.