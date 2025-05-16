Sora Investors LLC Has $12.66 Million Stock Holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Sora Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 443.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 54,380 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,380 shares during the period. Sora Investors LLC owned about 0.07% of MongoDB worth $12,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in MongoDB during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. NCP Inc. bought a new position in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 364.0% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in MongoDB by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MongoDB by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Get MongoDB alerts:

MongoDB Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of MDB opened at $190.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.84. The firm has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a PE ratio of -69.53 and a beta of 1.49. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.78 and a 1-year high of $379.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $548.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.65 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MDB. Citigroup cut their target price on MongoDB from $430.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $385.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on MongoDB from $250.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on MongoDB from $280.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on MongoDB from $420.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MongoDB currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.78.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MongoDB

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.05, for a total transaction of $258,464.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 83,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,486,932.25. This represents a 1.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.25, for a total transaction of $52,148.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,598 shares in the company, valued at $2,529,103.50. This represents a 2.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,423 shares of company stock worth $7,148,369 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Company Profile

(Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.