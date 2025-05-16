Redwood Investment Management LLC Sells 4,452 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Redwood Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 26.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,452 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UPS. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Generali Investments Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. IFS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 232.3% during the 4th quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $98.00 price target (down previously from $120.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $141.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Galvan Research cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $147.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.87.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of UPS stock opened at $100.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.55 and a 12-month high of $150.03.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.11. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.13% and a net margin of 6.35%. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 95.63%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

