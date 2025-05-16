Point72 Asset Management L.P. Boosts Stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 232.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 563,829 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 394,372 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $43,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CCEP. Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,167,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 522,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,115,000 after buying an additional 91,633 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 35,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,745,000 after buying an additional 6,160 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 71,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,486,000 after buying an additional 5,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $306,000. 31.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Price Performance

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stock opened at $87.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.57. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 52-week low of $70.82 and a 52-week high of $91.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.8993 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.26%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CCEP shares. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.50.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

