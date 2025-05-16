Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Sold by Redwood Investment Management LLC

Redwood Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 72.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,129 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $1,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Trust Co increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 7,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on HLT shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $251.00 to $223.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $228.00 to $296.00 in a research note on Monday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $232.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.56.

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HLT opened at $252.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $225.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.09. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $194.93 and a 1-year high of $275.22. The company has a market cap of $60.03 billion, a PE ratio of 41.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.23.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.11. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.74% and a negative return on equity of 54.47%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hilton Worldwide

(Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.