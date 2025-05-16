Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Sells 37,723 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lessened its holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 74.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 37,723 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 219,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,021,000 after acquiring an additional 23,461 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,810,000. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 7,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,221,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,211,000 after acquiring an additional 24,461 shares during the period. Finally, Mubadala Investment Co PJSC bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,463,000. Institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Elizabeth Claire Ahmed sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,093,600. This represents a 16.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.99, for a total value of $4,099,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 980,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,402,427.63. This represents a 4.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,478,750. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Unum Group Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSE UNM opened at $80.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.38. Unum Group has a 12 month low of $48.38 and a 12 month high of $84.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.56.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 18th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 25th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 19.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UNM. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Unum Group from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Unum Group from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Unum Group from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.50.

Unum Group Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

