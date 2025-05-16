Point72 Asset Management L.P. Cuts Position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. cut its stake in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 56.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 305,243 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 391,799 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.23% of Natera worth $48,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NTRA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 134.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,742,428 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,067,327,000 after acquiring an additional 3,871,862 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Natera by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,701,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,060,836,000 after buying an additional 2,036,396 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Natera in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,040,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Natera in the 4th quarter valued at about $146,419,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Natera by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,316,470 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,949,697,000 after buying an additional 879,463 shares in the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NTRA shares. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Natera in a report on Friday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Natera in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Natera from $211.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Natera from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Natera from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.12.

In related news, Director Gail Boxer Marcus sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.61, for a total transaction of $606,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,223.44. This represents a 29.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 2,562 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.41, for a total transaction of $354,606.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,557 shares in the company, valued at $10,457,844.37. This trade represents a 3.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152,436 shares of company stock valued at $22,019,079 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Natera stock opened at $149.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 4.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $148.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.31. Natera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.14 and a 1 year high of $183.00. The stock has a market cap of $20.20 billion, a PE ratio of -84.89 and a beta of 1.79.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $501.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.68 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 14.01% and a negative return on equity of 26.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.56) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

