Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Has $738,000 Stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd trimmed its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 44.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,868 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,296 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 138.5% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 186 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock opened at $270.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $215.08 and a twelve month high of $298.31. The stock has a market cap of $35.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $244.71 and its 200 day moving average is $260.50.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.20. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Vulcan Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 27.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VMC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $343.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $287.00 to $309.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $269.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.45.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

